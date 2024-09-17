New Glasgow Planning Public Hearing in October on Several Proposed Developments

There will be a public hearing in October concerning several developments within the town of New Glasgow.

At last night’s meeting, council passed first readings of an application by P.Q. Properties to build 12 residential units on Eighth Street, an application from Housing Trust of Nova Scotia to build more proposed units on two lots on Washington Street, and a re-zoning of 635 East River Road, owned by MacDonald & Murphy Inc., from Residential R2 to Highway Commercial C3.

Details on these applications can be requested from the Town Office. The public hearing will take place just before the next meeting of council on October 15th.