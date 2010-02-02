New Glasgow Plans Program to Control Cross-Contamination of the Water System

The town of New Glasgow is working on a program to control cross-contamination of the water system.

This involves the phasing in over several years of backflow systems for all buildings and homes, beginning with large commercial clients.

Town Engineer Earl MacKenzie told council that this program is in response to new rules from the provincial Department of Environment for all municipalities, and that most businesses are already compliant. MacKenzie expects that households would need to install a working backflow system within three to four years.

Councillors Dawn Peters and Jocelyn Dorrington said that while they approve of the plan, there will need to be language in a new by-law that gives flexibility for low-income households to be able to pay the cost of putting in a backflow system.