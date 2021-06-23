New Glasgow Police and RCMP Reminding Motorists to Buckle Up

New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services are teaming up to remind motorists to buckle up.

The campaign, called Operation Click It or Ticket, officially began on Tuesday. It will run all summer. During a four hour period Tuesday, Police issued 59 Summary Offence Tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act; 24 for not wearing a seat belt, six for using hand-held cellular phones and 29 for other Motor Vehicle Act offences.

For not wearing a seat belt under the Motor Vehicle Act, fines start at $180 for the first offence, including adding two points to your license.

The regulation requiring Nova Scotians to wear a seat belt has been in place since 1984.