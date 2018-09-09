New Glasgow Police arrest man on Second Degree Murder charges

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 39-year-old Annapolis Valley man with second degree murder. Police say early Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the Travel Lodge on Westville Road. They found a 39-year-old man from the Annapolis Valley not breathing with signs of trauma. He was transported to Aberdeen Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 33-year-old Jason David Bezanson on a charge of second degree murder. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday. Police say the victim and the accused know each other.