New Glasgow Police arrest man on Second Degree Murder charges

This entry was posted in News on .

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 39-year-old Annapolis Valley man with second degree murder.  Police say early Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the Travel Lodge on Westville Road.  They found a 39-year-old man from the Annapolis Valley not breathing with signs of trauma.  He was transported to Aberdeen Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 33-year-old Jason David Bezanson on a charge of second degree murder.  He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday.  Police say the victim and the accused know each other.