New Glasgow Police Arrest Pictou County Man wanted on a Province-Wide Arrest Warrant

New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow Fire Department, New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime and Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit responded to a fire at a James Street apartment backyard. During the investigation police identified a 36-year-old male Tristan James Marchand from Pictou County who was wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was also charged for two counts of failure to comply with the release order and obstruction of a police officer.

He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Pictou Provincial Court on Wednesday, February 22nd and Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday February 21st.