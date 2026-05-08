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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Glasgow Police ask for the Public’s Help in its Investigation of a Fire on the Pioneer Trail Foot Bridge

May 8, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Police is seeking the public’s help in a case of arson on the Pioneer Trail Foot Bridge.
Police were called to the fire around 1:30 Wednesday morning.  Preliminary investigation by police concluded the fire was deliberately set.   It’s believed the incident happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday evening and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police photo of the damage to the Pioneer Trail Foot Bridge.

The fire caused extensive damage to the walking surface of the bridge.  The bridge is now closed to pedestrian traffic.
Anyone with information on this incident or the person or persons responsible is asked to call New Glasgow police at 902-752-1941.  If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.  Crime Stoppers will also accept photos or videos.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year