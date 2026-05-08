New Glasgow Police asks Public Help in locating Jonathon Edward Lennerton, Wanted on several Charges

New Glasgow Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jonathon Edward Lennerton, who’s currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant .

Lennerton , 37, is facing charges of Assault With A Weapon, Pointing A Firearm, and Uttering Threats.

He is described as 5-foot- 7,185 pounds . He has light brown hair and blue eyes .

New Glasgow Police continue efforts to locate Jonathon Edward Lennerton and are requesting assistance from the public on his whereabouts. Members of the public are asked not to approach Lennerton . If seen, contact police immediately and report their location.

Anyone with information on the location of Jonathon Edward Lennerton is asked to call New Glasgow Police at 902-752-1941 or your local police. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 Tips app.