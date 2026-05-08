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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Glasgow Police asks Public Help in locating Jonathon Edward Lennerton, Wanted on several Charges

May 8, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jonathon Edward Lennerton,  who’s  currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant .    

Lennerton , 37, is facing charges of Assault  With   A  Weapon, Pointing A Firearm, and Uttering Threats.   

He is described as 5-foot- 7,185 pounds . He has light brown hair and blue eyes .  

 

Police photo of Jonathon Edward Lennerton

New Glasgow Police continue efforts to  locate  Jonathon Edward Lennerton and are requesting  assistance  from the public on his whereabouts. Members of the public are asked not to approach  Lennerton . If seen, contact police  immediately  and report their location.  

Anyone with information on the location of  Jonathon Edward Lennerton  is asked to call New Glasgow Police at  902-752-1941  or your local police. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at  1-800-222-TIPS (8477),  submit  a secure web tip at  www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 Tips app. 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year