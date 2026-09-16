New Glasgow Police Charge a 65-year-old man with Ten Historical Sexual Offences

New Glasgow Police charged 65-year-old Joseph James (Short) Johnson with ten historical sexual offences dating back more than 30 years.

In July, New Glasgow Police began an investigation after receiving a report of sexual offences which are alleged to have been committed between 1986-1996. Johnson faces three counts of sexual interference, two counts each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault, and one count of incest.

Johnson was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on October 19, 2026.

New Glasgow Police encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual offences to come forward. This includes anyone with information connected to this investigation, as well as anyone who wishes to report an unrelated incident. Anyone wishing to report a sexual offence can contact New Glasgow Police at 902-752-1941.