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New Glasgow Police Charge a 65-year-old man with Ten Historical Sexual Offences

Sep 16, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Police charged 65-year-old Joseph James (Short) Johnson with ten historical sexual offences dating back more than 30 years. 
 
In July,  New Glasgow Police began an investigation after receiving a report of sexual offences which are alleged to have been committed between 1986-1996. Johnson faces three counts of sexual interference, two counts each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault, and one count of incest. 
Johnson was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on October 19, 2026. 
 
New Glasgow Police encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual offences to come forward. This includes anyone with information connected to this investigation, as well as anyone who wishes to report an unrelated incident. Anyone wishing to report a sexual offence can contact New Glasgow Police at 902-752-1941.
 
Anyone with information about this investigation or an unrelated incident who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a tip online through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.