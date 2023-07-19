New Glasgow Police charge man after dog left in a Parked Vehicle Tuesday

The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a 65-year-old Colchester County man for leaving a dog in a vehicle in a town parking lot.

Police say shortly before noon Tuesday, officers were notified of a dog in distress in a parking lot on Westville Road in New Glasgow. Police says officers opened the car to care for the dog. At the same time the owner returned to his vehicle. Police say the dog owner was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for Causing an Animal Distress under a section of the Animal Protection Act. This offence carries a fine of $697.50.

Police say Tuesday was a warm day, and even with the windows partially open, a parked vehicle can quickly become an oven and can be fatal for humans and especially animals. In warm temperatures, Police say pet owners should not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes.