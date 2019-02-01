New Glasgow Police charge man on Voyeurism and Break and Entering Charges

New Glasgow Regional Police arrested an 18-year-old New Glasgow resident who faces charges of voyeurism and breaking and entering.

At around 5 a.m. on January 29, New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint of a lone male entering two residences before fleeing the area. The investigation involves two female victims who were not injured in each of the separate residences.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that this was not a random act.

The suspect remains in custody and is set to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on a bail hearing February 4th 2019. He faces two counts Voyeurism and two counts of Break and Enter.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902 752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.