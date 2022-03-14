New Glasgow Police Charge Man with Aggravated Assault

New Glasgow Regional Police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing incident on Glasgow Street.

Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, officers received a report of a man waving a knife on Provost Street. Police were also told of suspicious males on Glasgow Street, and later found a 27-year-old man who had sustained injuries from an apparent stabbing. The victim was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital by Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

Police have charged a 64-year-old man from Pictou County with Aggravated Assault, Uttering Threats, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace, Assault with a Weapon and Breach of a Weapon Prohibition Order.

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou today.