New Glasgow Police Investigate a Possible Bomb Threat

Shortly before 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon, New Glasgow Police responded to a report of a possible bomb threat at the Aberdeen Business Centre on East River Road.

New Glasgow Police, with assistance from the Town’s Fire Department, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure. The area remained closed for several hours while police investigated. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

A thorough search of the building was conducted by New Glasgow Police in coordination with the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit with assistance from Stellarton Police and the Department of Emergency Management.

No suspicious items were found.

The scene was cleared at approximately 8:30 Sunday night. Preliminary investigation indicates the threat is not believed to be credible.

Police continue to investigate.