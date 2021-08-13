New Glasgow Police investigate Armed Robbery in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Needs convenience
Surveillance camera pictures of the suspect police are looking for. (New Glasgow Regional Police photo)
store late Thursday night on Main Street in Trenton.
Police say the incident was reported shortly before midnight. Officers responded with assistance of the RCMP’s Police Dog Services Unit.
A preliminary investigation has determined that a man
entered the store with a knife, demanded cash and then immediately left the business after a brief altercation with the employee. The man left on foot. No one was hurt. No money was taken from the store.
The man is described as medium build, wearing black sneakers, blue shorts and carrying a dark coloured bag.
Anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca
or use the P3 Tips App.