New Glasgow Police investigate Armed Robbery in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Needs convenience store late Thursday night on Main Street in Trenton.

Police say the incident was reported shortly before midnight. Officers responded with assistance of the RCMP’s Police Dog Services Unit.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a man entered the store with a knife, demanded cash and then immediately left the business after a brief altercation with the employee. The man left on foot. No one was hurt. No money was taken from the store.

The man is described as medium build, wearing black sneakers, blue shorts and carrying a dark coloured bag.