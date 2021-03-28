New Glasgow Police Investigate Break and Enter at Local Convenience Store

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a break-in at the Needs Convenience store on Main Street in Trenton early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were alerted of the break and enter at around 2 a.m. that morning.

Investigators say the suspect smashed the front door and stole an undisclosed amount of store product. He immediately fled the area.

The suspect is described as a male, with a thin building, about 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black sneakers and grey backpack.

As part of its investigation, police have also released two photos, asking the public for help in identifying the person in the pictures.

Anyone with information on the break in is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS, submit a secure tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.