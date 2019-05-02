New Glasgow Police Investigate Car-Pedestrian Accident

New Glasgow Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. Police say the collision happened around 10:30, at a restaurant driveway exit and East River Road.

Police say the 81-year-old male pedestrian from New Glasgow, was crossing the driveway exit, when he was struck by a 2016 Lexus leaving the restaurant. The pedestrian was on the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Police say the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 76-year-old man from Pictou County was charged with Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.