New Glasgow Police investigate three weekend break-ins

The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in solving three break-ins over the weekend in the town.

Police say one occurred at a home on MacKay Street and two at residences on Forbes Street.

Investigators say the supect or suspects broke into the homes sometime overnight on Saturday and into the early morning of Sunday. The police department’s Forensics Identification Section is assisting in the investigation.

Police remind residents to always secure your house or apartment at all times.