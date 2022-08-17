New Glasgow police investigating a pair of early morning collisions

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating two motor vehicle collisions involving the same vehicle that occurred early Tuesday morning in New Glasgow.

On August 16, at approximately 1:45 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Dalcrombie Drive where a fire hydrant was sheared off. The vehicle had left the before officers attended the scene.

On August 16, at approximately 5:23 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a second report of a single motor vehicle collision near Jury and Provost Street where a power pole was damaged.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was immediately located on Archimedes Street and preliminary investigation has indicated that GMC Serria was involved in both collisions.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.