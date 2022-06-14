New Glasgow Police investigating theft of copper wire

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating the theft of a large sum of copper wire at the Superior Propane business on 269 North Main Street, Trenton. This theft occurred sometime over the weekend of June 11 and 12.

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the person and vehicle of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about these incidents you are asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.