New Glasgow Police Issue Fine for Violating Quarantine

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 57 year-old woman for not self-isolating after returning to Nova Scotia. Responding to a complaint this morning, police arrived at a business parking lot on the Westville Road, where a woman who arrived from Alberta had failed to self-isolate for the required 14 days. She was fined under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act. New Glasgow Regional Police reminds residents who are reporting people not self-isolating to use their non-emergency line: 902-752-1941.