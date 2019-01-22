New Glasgow Police Lay Charges Following Two Vehicle Crash

New Glasgow Regional Police say an 18-year-old man is facing four charges after a two vehicle

collision in the town last night.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 7 at the intersection of Park Street and East River Road.

Police say a 2006 Saturn was travelling southbound on East River Road when it collided with a northbound 2008 Mazda. Police say the Saturn was turning left onto Park Street.

Police allege the 18-year-old male driver of the Saturn immediately fled the scene. Police arrested the suspect a short time later.

He has been charged with Failing to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, Failing to Yield to the Right of Way, and Having No Insurance and Registration. He has been released under conditions and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date. The driver of the Saturn was not hurt. The 26-year-old female driver of the Mazda was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers in the car, including two children, weren’t hurt.

The Mazda sustained substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene. The Saturn received minor damage.