New Glasgow Police Lay Charges in Hit-and-Run

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 42-year-old man following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Riverside Parkway and George Street.

Police say at around 5:30 on Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a 911 call that a 2008 GMC Sierra hit a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and immediately fled the area.

Police say they found the driver of the Sierra with assistance from the public on Stewart Street.

The 42-year-old Pictou County man has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving over the Legal Limit, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance and Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident. The man was released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on December 19th.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle weren’t injured