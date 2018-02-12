New Glasgow Police lay charges of Impaired Driving and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle following Two Vehicle Crash

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid an impaired driving charge following a two vehicle crash Friday night.

Police say shortly before 6 Friday evening, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a speeding Chevrolet truck had just collided with a parked Toyota Rav 4. Police went to the scene at North Avenue, and arrested a 56-year-old man from Pictou County. He’s been charged with Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Refusing to provide a Breath Sample. The man will appear in court at a later date.