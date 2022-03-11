New Glasgow Police lay Fraud, Theft Charges

New Glasgow Regional Police say a man is facing several charges after a motorist fled a traffic stop on Bell Street on Thursday morning.

Police say officers made the initial stop after receiving a report of a fraud of a local business. A man was located by police a short time later. Police allege the man was in possession of several prohibited items. Police also state investigators found several items inside the car that were stolen from a local business on Westville Road.

A 49-year-old Pictou County man has been charged with Theft Under $5,000; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000; Failing to Comply with a Release Order; Obstruction; two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon; and two counts of Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public. He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou today.

A 39-year-old female passenger in the car from Pictou County was also arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Fraud. She has been released from custody and is to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.