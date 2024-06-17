Listen Live

New Glasgow Police Make Arrests in James Street Area

Jun 17, 2024 | Local News

New Glasgow Police took three people into custody safely following the execution of a warrant on James Street.

 The police operation was in relation to a warrant for the arrest of Justin Daniel Graham who was believed to be inside a residence on James Street. Police closed James Street and Forbes Street.

 The latest update from the police states officers remain on James Street continuing with the investigation. The hold and secure at New Glasgow Academy will be lifted shortly. Further information will be released when it is available.

 


