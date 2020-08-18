New Glasgow Police Resolve Incident involving a Barricaded Man

An incident in New Glasgow where a man barricaded himself in a local home has ended peacefully.

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers were called to a Victoria Avenue home for a well-being check shortly after midnight on Monday. After police arrived, the lone male barricaded himself inside his residence.

Police say around 5:10 Monday afternoon, the man was safely apprehended without further incident, with assistance from the RCMP’s H Division.

The man wasn’t injured. Emergency Health Services transported the man to hospital.

He was apprehended under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act. No charges are pending at this time.