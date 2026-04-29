New Glasgow Police says Five Youths face charges including Robbery, Uttering Threats and Criminal Harassment

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of harassment involving five youths targeting three other youths at a restaurant on Westville Road, New Glasgow.

Prior to police arrival, with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service and Stellarton Police Service, the five suspects fled the area on foot toward Highland Square Mall. Officers located four of the youths on Terra Nova Avenue, with the fifth located a short time later on Park Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates the five masked youths followed the victims from Lawrence Boulevard in Stellarton to the Westville Road restaurant. Once inside, the suspects threatened the victims and stole an item of clothing.

The five youth face charges of robbery, uttering threats, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offense, and criminal harassment.

Three were held in custody to appear in court and two were released following a court appearance.