New Glasgow Police Seeking the Public’s Help in Finding a Missing 82-year-old Man

New Glasgow Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

82-year-old Scott Anthony Grant was reported missing late Monday evening. He has last seen at approximately 8:30 pm Monday leaving the Aberdeen Regional Hospital in New Glasgow.

Scott Anthony Grant is described as five-foot-one and approximately 79 kilograms or 174 pounds.

Police is concerned for the safety of Grant and are asking the community to assist by sharing information, and also come forward with any knowledge they may have on him, no matter how insignificant it may seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Glasgow Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppes at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips Ap