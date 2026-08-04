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New Glasgow Police Seeking the Public’s Help in Finding a Missing 82-year-old Man

Aug 4, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.
82-year-old Scott Anthony Grant was reported missing late Monday evening.  He has last seen at approximately 8:30 pm Monday leaving the Aberdeen Regional Hospital in New Glasgow.
Scott Anthony Grant is described as five-foot-one and approximately 79 kilograms or 174 pounds.

Police photo of Scott Anthony Grant

Police is concerned for the safety of Grant and are asking the community to assist by sharing information, and also come forward with any knowledge they may have on him, no matter how insignificant it may seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Glasgow Police at 902-752-1941.  Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppes at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips Ap

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.