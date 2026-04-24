New Glasgow Police to Host its third session of the Safe Seniors Police Academy on April 28th

The New Glasgow Police are hosting the third session of the Safe Seniors Police Academy on Tuesday, April 28.

The Safe Seniors Police Academy is a classroom program designed to give participants an understanding of the police and its operations. The program also focuses on crime trends and resources on how to protect yourself. The morning will consist of presentations from several officers and community members.

The next Seniors Police Academy is scheduled for Tuesday April 28, from 9:30 A.M to 1:00 P.M with a free lunch at noon. The session will take place at the Pictou County Wellness Center Second Floor.