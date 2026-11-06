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New Glasgow Police to Participate in a Pair of Community Events in November

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Police are taking part in a pair of community events later this month.  
 
On November 26, New Glasgow Police and the Pictou County Community Health Centre are hosting a community health drop-in at the community police station from 10 am to 3 pm. No appointment or health card is needed.  

New Glasgow Regional Police photo

 
Health services offered will include general health checkups, blood pressure, health information, and direct referrals to primary care clinics while it will also offer help accessing services such as Nova Scotia Health card applications and renewals, and Canadian Dental Care Plan applications.  
 
On November 30, there is an interactive community workshop about understanding domestic violence, recognizing signs, and finding support. It’s set for Glasgow Square from 6 to 7:30 pm, and will include Carly MacCuspic, a community crisis outreach worker with the New Glasgow police, and Sergeant Kelly Moore-Reid with the New Glasgow police acting as workshop facilitators.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.