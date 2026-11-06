New Glasgow Police to Participate in a Pair of Community Events in November

New Glasgow Police are taking part in a pair of community events later this month.

On November 26, New Glasgow Police and the Pictou County Community Health Centre are hosting a community health drop-in at the community police station from 10 am to 3 pm. No appointment or health card is needed.

Health services offered will include general health checkups, blood pressure, health information, and direct referrals to primary care clinics while it will also offer help accessing services such as Nova Scotia Health card applications and renewals, and Canadian Dental Care Plan applications.