New Glasgow Police to pay additional attention to Motorists that don’t Clear Ice and Snow off their Vehicles

New Glasgow Regional Police are reminding motorists to clear ice and snow off your car.

During a patrol following Sunday’s snowstorm, officers spotted a car that was not properly cleared of ice and snow.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says ice and snow left on a car can become a serious visibility hazard to other pedestrians and vehicles. Also, ice and snow left on a vehicle can become deadly if a piece flies off and strikes another car.

Motorists can be fined $180 under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving a motor vehicle with an obstruction on the window or windshield.

Police say officers will be paying extra attention to motorists that haven’t cleared snow from their vehicles.