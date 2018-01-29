New Glasgow Police warning of Counterfeit Money

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning business owners and the public that counterfeit 100 dollar bills have been circulating throughout the area. The police say

they were first informed of the counterfeit bill after one was used for a purchase at Canadian Tire.

These counterfeit bills have Chinese writing. Businesses and residents are advised to check bills during all transactions and immediately

report any suspicious bills to their local Police.

If you have any information about this incident, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 1-902-752-1941