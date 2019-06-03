New Glasgow Police warning of Internet Scams

Police are warning residents to be cautious of internet scams and fake posts online.

The New Glasgow Regional Police has received several reports of a Facebook account, falsely posting information regarding an Animal Control Compliant.

The New Glasgow Regional Police would like to reassure citizens that these posts and messages are fake and not associated to the Town of New Glasgow Animal Control Office.

The New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating the fake post, which was removed. When the New Glasgow Regional Police or the Town of New Glasgow need to send a message to the public, they do so though News Releases released via official channels.

To file a police complaint regarding internet scams or any other fraudulent scams, please contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902 752-1941.