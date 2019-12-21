New Glasgow Press Release – December 21, 2019

New Glasgow Offers Heartfelt Thoughts to the Northern Pulp Employees

New Glasgow, December 21, 2019 – “The refusal of Northern Pulp’s request for an extension by the Premier of Nova Scotia and the announcement of Northern Pulp’s closure is a serious blow to the economic and social fabric of our region”, says New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks.

“Northern Pulp has been a long standing and major employer in Pictou County for many generations. New Glasgow is home to many employees and families that are impacted by the closure news. Our heartful thoughts are with you all as you are facing the loss of your livelihood and at one of the most difficult times of year,” says Mayor Dicks.

“There will be a widespread ripple effect felt by businesses of all types and community organizations of all sizes. We are most concerned at the present time with the impact on the families of Northern Pulp and the forestry sector; however, we know this will spread to many other industries and sectors as time passes. We must recognize that we are a close-knit community and we are all connected in many ways. We want a healthy environment which includes the clean-up of Boat Harbour, our youth to have more reasons to stay and be employed in Pictou County and we recognize the difficulty for those in their middle years to find new employment when such an employer leaves. Families will be deeply affected, and we must work together as a region and province to support our citizens through this challenging time. This continues to be a very difficult situation for the people of Pictou County and throughout Nova Scotia.”