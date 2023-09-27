New Glasgow Public Library plans engagement session on Planned Retrofit

The New Glasgow Public Library is hosting engagement sessions tomorrow to get feedback

from residents on the New Glasgow Library Revitalization Project.

The library is set to be retrofitted to become the New Glasgow Destination Centre, creating a welcoming space for community activities and programs for the northern region. The project will provide dedicated space for programs and services for seniors, newcomers, up-and-coming artists and non-profits. It will also update the facility’s heating and ventilation systems.

The federal government is investing $3.9 million in the project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, the province offered $2-million for the project, with the Town of New Glasgow providing $976,860 and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library contributing $20,000.

Mansi Trivedi, branch manager for the New Glasgow Public Library, said the drop-in sessions are a time to show off the exciting changes coming to the library next year and to get some feedback from the public. Architecture firm Fathom will be on hand to lead the sessions.

The sessions are running from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then at 6 p.m. to 7:30p.m.. For more information, please call the library at 902–752-8233 or email newglasgow@parl.ns.ca