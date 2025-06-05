New Glasgow Public Library to Undergo Major Renovations this summer, Branch to Move to a Temporary Location

The New Glasgow Public Library announced major renovations beginning this summer and will be open to the public at a temporary location until the renovation work is completed.

The library will close at its current location on Saturday, June 14th, at 5 p.m., and reopen at its temporary new home in the Aberdeen Business Centre on Wednesday, July 2nd at 10 a.m.

During the brief closure, staff will relocate collections and equipment, and prepare the new space to welcome the community. A release from the town states the new facility will be fully accessible and provide spaces for community members to feel welcome and comfortable. The library will be more efficient with a replacement of the heating and cooling systems, windows, roof, and more.

With investment from federal, provincial, and local governments, the town library, a branch of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, will serve as the New Glasgow Destination Centre.