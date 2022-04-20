New Glasgow Receives Designation that it is Friendly to Bees and Other Polinators

New Glasgow has become the first Bee City in the province. The Bee City designation is given to towns and cities committed to ensuring the environment is friendly for bees and other pollinators.

The town is increasing the planting of local species, protecting pollinator habitats, building community gardens, raising awareness, and reducing pesticide use.

At last night’s monthly meeting, council was presented with a certificate from members of the Pictou County Youth Climate Council proclaiming New Glasgow’s status as an official Bee City. More information on the program can be found online at beecitycanada.org.