New Glasgow Regional Police Make Arrest following Break-In at a Local Church

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break, enter and theft at a church in the town.

Police say officers were called to a report of the break-in at a church on Abercrombie Road. The theft occurred while a private event was taking place.

Police later arrested a suspect. The stolen items were also recovered

38-year-old Jonathan David Murphy of Halifax has been charged with Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime, Trafficking Property Obtained by Crime, and three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

He was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou Monday morning.