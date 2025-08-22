New Glasgow Regional Charge a Pictou County Man with Impaired Driving following a Single Vehicle Collision

New Glasgow Regional Police charged a Pictou County man with Impaired Driving following a single vehicle crash in East River Road.

Police say at 1:30 a.m. on August 15th, officer were called to a collison where a Nissan Titan truck struck a set of traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing median.

Police allege minutes prior to that collision, the same vehicle struck a power pole at the corner of Temperance Street and East River Road.

New Glasgow Fire Department and Nova Scotia Power personnel were also on site.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital for treatment by Emergency Health Services.

Police have charged 27-year-old Christopher Neil with Driving While Impaired. He has been released on an undertaking and is to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on October 27th. Police continue to investigate.