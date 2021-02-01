New Glasgow Regional Police advise residents of Several Phone Scams reported in the Local Area

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning local residents about several sophisticated phone scams that have been reported in the area.

Police say some involve scammers claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency. The scammers tell those answering the phone they owe money to the C-R-A and if the amount is not paid right away then an arrest warrant will be issued.

Other scams include receiving a call usually early in the morning from a person who claims to be from a credit card fraud department and indicating that your credit card has been flagged due to an authorized charge.

Another scam involve someone calling from 1-800 numbers and local numbers saying there are issues with your Social Insurance Number. The caller then indicates the person will be arrested if their personal information is not provided. The scammers say they are calling from a specified federal agency and request the individual’s name, date of birth and Social Insurance Number.

Police advise that if you receive one of these calls, do not give out personal information. If you think you have been targeted in a scam, call police. You can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit the centre’s web site at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm