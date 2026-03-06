New Glasgow Regional Police Alerts Public of a High-Risk Sex Offender in the Community

New Glasgow Regional Police is advising local residents that a high-risk sex offender in living in the community.

43-year-old Matthew William Rozins has been released into the community under supervision. He has been convicted on a number of charges from Barrie, Ontario and Nova Scotia. He has also charged with other counts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Among the charges he has been convicted of are Sexual Assault, Assault, Trespassing at Night, Committing an Indecent Act, Criminal Harassment and Public Mischief.

As part of his release conditions, he is prohibited from being in the presence of persons under the age of 16, go to any public place where youth under 16 are present and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Police will continue to monitor Rozins’ movements and will conduct regular compliance checks to ensure he is abiding by his terms of release.