New Glasgow Regional Police Arrest a Local Youth following an Incident Involving a Replica Handgun

New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a local youth after an incident involving a replica firearm.

Police says on Sunday, officers were called to an incident at a business on George Street. Police learned that a male youth had shown staff what appeared to be a handgun on Saturday.

A youth was arrested by Police at a local restaurant on East River Road at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

A replica handgun was also seized. Police say it was a BB gun.

The youth has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

The youth has been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.