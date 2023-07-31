New Glasgow Regional Police Arrest man on a Province-Wide Warrant

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers have arrested a 33-year-old man on a province-wide warrant in connection with a 911 call about a disturbance in Trenton on Saturday morning.

Police say Jeffrey William Pye was located at a nearby residence and was arrested without incident.

Pye is charged with Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Theft under $5,000, Disguised with Intent to Commit an Offence, Forcible Confinement, two counts of Assault, Uttering Threats against a Person, Mischief under $5,000 and Abduction of a Person Under the Age of 14 Years by Lawful Caregiver.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and officers continue to investigate.

Police add preliminary investigation has indicated this is an isolated incident and no threat to public safety.