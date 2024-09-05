New Glasgow Regional Police Asks Motorists to Slow Day as Students Head Back to School

New Glasgow Regional Police is reminding motorists to slow down as students head back to school today.

Police officials say the first day of school will be busy; in recent years they have noticed an increase in traffic in pick up and drop off areas, so plan to be patient.

With an expected increase in traffic, give yourself a little more time to get students to their destination safely. This will ensure a smooth first day with little delays.



Police add it is a time for celebration, so be cautious what you post online and limit personal information about your child’s school and other personal information.

In school zones, the speed limit is 30 kilometres an hour when children are present when the approaching limit is 50 kilometres. In areas where the speed limit is higher, drivers are required to reduce speed to a maximum of 50 kilometres when children are present.

Red flashing lights on a bus mean you must stop; when amber lights are flashing, get ready to stop. Also use extra caution around school areas, and pay attention to crossing guards