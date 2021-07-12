New Glasgow Regional Police charge 41-Year-Old Woman with Nine Counts of Arson

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 41-year-old Pictou County woman with Arson in

connection with several suspicious fires in the area over the past year and a half. Police say the woman has been charged with seven counts of Arson, two counts of Arson-Disregard for Human Life and three counts of Mischief.

Police say the suspicious fires occurred between January 5th of last year to July 7th of this year in the towns of New Glasgow and Trenton involving five vacant residences, two occupied dwellings, one involving a business and three cases involving property. There were a total of ten separate investigations by police.

The person charged in the case has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou today.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information related to these incidents can contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.