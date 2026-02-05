New Glasgow Regional Police Charge a Man in Connection with a Stabbing Incident at a Local Shelter

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred outside a local shelter on Marsh Street in New Glasgow.

Police were called to the shelter at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 1. The investigation determined the incident occurred following a verbal dispute between the victim and the accused in the shelter parking lot.

The 27-year-old victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The incident was isolated to those involved and there was no ongoing risk to public safety.

A 33-year-old man, Marcus William Timmons of Pictou County, was arrested and faces one charge each of Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

The accused was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on April 27.