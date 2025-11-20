New Glasgow Regional Police Charge a Man in connection with an Incident at a New Glasgow Shelter

New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a man with offences of assault and damage to property following an incident at a New Glasgow shelter.

On November 18, at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police officers responded to a report of a man outside the New Glasgow shelter who was acting disruptive and threatening to light a garbage can on fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed a garbage can actively burning in the shelter’s parking lot. An adult man was arrested on scene and an additional responding officer safely extinguished the fire. Further investigation by officers revealed that the man assaulted a shelter staff member prior to setting the fire.

As a result, a 64-year-old male was arrested and charged with damage to property and assault. The man was released on an undertaking with conditions and will be appearing in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou on January 16th, 2026. New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.