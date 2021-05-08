New Glasgow Regional Police charge a man with a number of counts including Impaired Driving following a Motorcycle Crash

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old man with impaired driving following a single motorcycle crash in the town.

Police say at around 9:30 Thursday night, they were notified of a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed on Westville Road. Within minutes, police were told a motorcycle had crashed on Westville Road near Western Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and later charged a Pictou County man with Impaired Operation and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Wear a Helmet and Operating an Off Highway Vehicle on a Highway.

Police say the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the bike was for off road use only and not licensed for street use. The man charged in the case was later released from custody with strict conditions and will appear in court at a later date.