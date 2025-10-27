New Glasgow Regional Police Charge a Pictou County Man with Impaired Driving following a Traffic Stop

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a Pictou County man with Impaired Driving following a traffic stop earlier this month.

Police say at around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of October 11th, officers spotted a Chevrolet Silverado being driven erratically on East River Road in the town. Police pulled the vehicle over. They later arrested and charged 22-year-old Xander Rorison with Impaired Driving.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on December 8th on charges of Impaired Driving and Driving over the Legal Limit.