New Glasgow Regional Police charge A Young Person after Graffiti was Discovered in the Town

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a young person after graffiti was found throughout the town.

On January 2nd, Police were called to the downtown area where officers found buildings and structures painted with black spray paint.

Following an investigation the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and the Street Crime Enforcement unit searched a home in Pictou County on January 11th, where paint and paint supplies were seized.

Police say the youth have been charged with 17 counts of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief over $5,000. The youth will appear in Provincial court in Pictou on Monday.

If you witness vandalism, call 911 to report it. If you see graffiti in the town, call police at 902-752-1941.