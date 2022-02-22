New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Five Motorists with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged five motorists with impaired driving over the weekend.

Police say on Friday night at around 9:30, officers conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Avenue and charged a 28-year-old man from Colchester County with Impaired Driving.

A few hours later, shortly after midnight, police conducted another traffic stop on Highway 104 and charged a 52-year-old woman from Colchester County with Impaired Driving.

On Saturday evening, at around 8, police charged a 33-year-old Pictou County man with Impaired Driving by refusing to provide a breath sample, failing to comply with provisions on his license by having a zero blood alcohol level and having an expired license plate.

Just after midnight Sunday morning following a traffic stop in Temperance Street, a 51-year-old Guysborough County man was charged with Impaired Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle While his License was Revoked.

Around 9:30 Sunday night, police charged a 30-year-old Colchester County man with Impaired Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle while prohibited and Illegally Transporting cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.